Arizona Sonshine will host a free two-day health care clinic in Lake Havasu City next month meant to serve anyone struggling to make ends meet.

Arizona Sonshine is a faith-based non-profit sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The organization’s first ever event in Havasu is scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, located at 100 Park Avenue. The clinic will offer a wide variety of medical, dental, vision, and other services including primary care, medical exams, wound and foot care, diabetic counseling, health and wellness, and naturopathy along with some basic legal counsel, massage therapy, haircuts and child care while their guardian is on the premises.

Robert Peterson

Disclaimer- While I have years of experience in Community Health Centers in the NW, I have no affiliation with North Country Healthcare.

https://northcountryhealthcare.org/locations/lake-havasu-city/

And our Lake Havasu clinic does not have dental services in house as many of their other locations along the I-40 corridor, it would be remiss to not mention their many decades of service as a Patient Centered Medical Home to Mohave County in both Lake Havasu and Kingman. Locals who want to consider supporting their effort can look to their Foundation at https://northcountryhealthcarefoundation.org/.

