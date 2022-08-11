Arizona Sonshine will host a free two-day health care clinic in Lake Havasu City next month meant to serve anyone struggling to make ends meet.
Arizona Sonshine is a faith-based non-profit sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The organization’s first ever event in Havasu is scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, located at 100 Park Avenue. The clinic will offer a wide variety of medical, dental, vision, and other services including primary care, medical exams, wound and foot care, diabetic counseling, health and wellness, and naturopathy along with some basic legal counsel, massage therapy, haircuts and child care while their guardian is on the premises.
Joe Fisher, the director of Arizona Sonshine’s efforts in Havasu, said the free clinic is meant for lower income residents or anyone struggling to make ends meet right now.
“There is a lot of trouble in our town right now because of the high cost of living with the high price of gasoline, rent going up, and everything else,” Fisher said. “Those are the people we are generally trying to serve, but there are others. Maybe they have a low income job and two or three kids. We are just trying to help those who are low income, under-insured, or not insured at all. It is just one more way of trying to meet the needs of people in our community who are maybe living in their car, or not able to buy as much food. That is the type of client we are looking for.”
Fisher said all available services will be provided on a first-come first served basis, and clients do not need to bring anything with them in order to obtain services. He said it would be a good idea for people to have some idea of a local medical provider that they would like to be referred to if the clinic identifies an issue that requires follow up care, or more long term care than the clinic is able to provide.
“Sometimes they are going to find some things in the medical or dental exams that really can’t be dealt with in the one or two days of the clinic,” Fisher said. “So it’s possible that they could be referred to somebody else. We are trying to get vouchers to help some of those people that might not be able to get everything taken care of during the clinic, but that has been a struggle.”
Registration for the clinic will be open both days from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The clinic will be using the doors to the Aquatic Center that face State Route 95 – near the covered parking.
For more information about the clinic visit www.arizonasonshine.com, or call the main office at 928-636-4352 or Fisher at 503-277-3537.
Still looking for volunteers
Fisher said Arizona Sonshine has about 125 volunteers signed up for the event in Havasu, including 35 medical, dental and vision professionals in addition to massage therapists, barbers, and non-medical volunteers. But the clinic is still hoping to find a little more help – especially from dental professionals.
“We are still short a couple dentists to really fill it up the way we would like. Dental is one of the biggest problems. We would really like to get a dental hygienist so we can do teeth cleanings,” Fisher said. “The medical section has filled up well, and the vision is all taken care of. So those two branches of the program are covered.”
Fisher said the clinic is also hoping to get a few more non-medical general volunteers to help make sure everything runs smoothly. Prospective volunteers can register to help at www.arizonasonshine.com.
Fisher said Arizona Sonshine has raised a little more than $40,000 to pay for the event, but is hoping to raise a few thousand more to fully cover the cost of putting on the clinic.
Donations can be made via PayPal at ArizonaSonshine.com, or checks can be made out to Arizona Sonshine and mailed to P.O. Box 1708, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406.
Disclaimer- While I have years of experience in Community Health Centers in the NW, I have no affiliation with North Country Healthcare.
https://northcountryhealthcare.org/locations/lake-havasu-city/
And our Lake Havasu clinic does not have dental services in house as many of their other locations along the I-40 corridor, it would be remiss to not mention their many decades of service as a Patient Centered Medical Home to Mohave County in both Lake Havasu and Kingman. Locals who want to consider supporting their effort can look to their Foundation at https://northcountryhealthcarefoundation.org/.
