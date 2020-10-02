A Lake Havasu City tradition rises from its apparent grave this season, reinvented after its cancellation was announced in August.
Fright Night is back, according to Havasu tourism officials, but the annual Halloween event is going to come with a few changes. The event will be split into a series of four smaller gatherings throughout the city, at locations including Downtown Havasu, Anderson Toyota, Calvary Baptist Church and the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
“Our community and businesses are really wanting to turn out for the youth here,” said Lake Havasu City Downtown Association Director Carole Coleman. “We know our community will understand that Fright Night won’t look anything like it has in the past, but we are trying to do a little something for those families who feel safe to enjoy the festivities throughout the day.”
The event will take place Halloween night. Fright Night organizers are expected to discuss where and how Fright Night will look in the future, and members of the Havasu community are asked to submit their ideas and suggestions to frightnighthavasu@gmail.com. Businesses who wish to participate in this year’s event are also invited to email Fright Night organizers for more information.
For more information about Halloween festivities in Havasu, visit golakehavasu.com, or visit the Havasu Fright Night Facebook page.
