The Sandbar remains one of the most popular destinations for Lake Havasu’s summer boater, but has remained closed to visitors during the Lake’s busier holiday weekends - Until now.
This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed buoys surrounding the Sandbar which warned against accessing the small islet, about 10 miles north of the London Bridge. The Sandbar is an area of shallow beach in Lake Havasu’s North Basin, surrounding a hill covered in dense vegetation. According to FWS officials, the beach area of the Sandbar will now remain open to visitors year-round.
“It was something that was brought up by our law enforcement personnel, the local Marine Association and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Project Leader Rich Meyers this week.
Buoys have been in place at the location since 2000, and according to Meyers, access to the area has remained a topic of ongoing debate in Lake Havasu City.
“We had two choices: We could close the area off so no one could access it, or remove the buoys,” Meyers said. “We’re allowing public access to the shallows, for boaters to access whenever they want. But the vegetated area will remain permanently closed. We’re trying this out, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Lake Havasu Marine Association President Rick Riegler shared his thoughts and personal experience with those buoys on Thursday.
“The closure dates were sometimes difficult to read (on the buoys),” Riegler said. “You could only read them if the buoys were facing a certain direction. It was confusing to say the least.”
According to Riegler, the removal of those buoys this week is a gesture that can be respected with due diligence by area boaters.
“As long as people don’t abuse the area, and clean up after themselves, I don’t see why access should be restricted unless there’s a safety issue,” Riegler said.
