Move over, Cindy Crawford, there’s a new fashion model in town. Lake Havasu City 4-year-old Beauden Baumkirchner is appearing in a new advertising campaign for Gap Kids.

His photo went up on the retail clothing company’s Facebook page on Wednesday. The back-to-school ad campaign features a handful of other kids with inspiring stories —a range of children from all walks of life and backgrounds, according to the ad agency’s press release.

(1) comment

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

That is great!

Report Add Reply

