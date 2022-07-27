Move over, Cindy Crawford, there’s a new fashion model in town. Lake Havasu City 4-year-old Beauden Baumkirchner is appearing in a new advertising campaign for Gap Kids.
His photo went up on the retail clothing company’s Facebook page on Wednesday. The back-to-school ad campaign features a handful of other kids with inspiring stories —a range of children from all walks of life and backgrounds, according to the ad agency’s press release.
In addition to the photographs, the kids in the ad campaign appear in a video commercial titled “Everyone Belongs.” (You can watch the video at HavasuNews.com)
Baumkirchner, who turns 5 next month, is well known in Lake Havasu City. He’s the son of Juliana and Brian Baumkirchner, who own the local franchises for The Human Bean coffee shop, but he’s probably better known for his medical ordeal that led to the loss of both of his legs in 2020. Baumkirchner scraped his knee that year, which resulted in a staph infection that turned septic and resulted in a double amputation after the infection spread throughout his body. The amputation saved his life, and today Beauden lives the life of a normal Havasu kid — biking, quad riding, swimming and knee boarding, according to the Gap Kids ad campaign.
(1) comment
That is great!
