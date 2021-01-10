Lake Havasu City residents have a voracious appetite for cookies, and the region’s Girl Scout troops hope to feed that hunger later this month.
Girl Scout troops will be out in force starting Jan. 18.
Booth sales begin on Jan. 22 at Lake Havasu City businesses including Smith’s Grocery, Food City and The Shops at Lake Havasu as well as other locations.
“It gives girls a chance to be their own entrepreneurs,” said Tammy Bohnker, one of Havasu’s troop leaders. “The money they raise will go toward camping, taking trips and community service projects. They’ll be able to work on helping their communities, and able to get out and explore other things.”
Havasu’s Girl Scouts will sell boxes of cookies today through Feb. 28, and sales locations can be found through the organization’s “Cookie Finder” app, available on most mobile devices.
Proceeds from cookie sales have helped local troops take trips to places like San Francisco and Disneyland in past years.
With covid-19 considerations in mind, Girl Scouts will wear masks and practice social distancing. Some troops will also be coordinating drive-through booths to allow for social distancing.
For more information, or to find nearby cookie sales, visit girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder.
2021 Cookie Lineup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.