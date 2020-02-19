A 13-year-old girl is in custody on charges of aggravated assault after she allegedly threw a knife at her brother.
The incident took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at a residence near the intersection of San Juan and Hurricane Drives. According to police, the siblings were arguing when the girl threw a knife at her brother, causing a puncture wound to his lower back. The injury was not life-threatening, police said.
The girl was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Due to her age, she will not be identified by police.
