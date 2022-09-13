For the past decade, Lake Havasu City resident David Jones has entertained local residents with a Christmas light show at his home on Cottonwood Drive, and later at his new home on Thunderbolt Avenue.
Now, Jones is recovering from a stroke that occurred last week, but his medical costs are adding up.
Sometimes known as “Mr. Christmas,” Jones has for more than a decade decorated his yard with 300,000 Christmas lights, dancing trees, Santa’s sleigh, a ferris wheel seemingly everything else he could imagine to bring joy to the holiday season.
“I do it for the community,” Jones said in a 2017 Today’s News-Herald interview. “My dad and I did it every December when I was a kid, and I did it with my own kids. Now that my kids are grown up and moved out, I do it for the community.”
But according to Jones’ mother, Mary Lou Harrison Jones, the “giving spirit” of the holidays is needed now more than ever — three months early.
“He was air evacuated from Lake Havasu City to Phoenix, where he’s had two brain surgeries,” Mary Lou said in a crowdfunding campaign for her son’s medical treatment. “He needed a pacemaker because he coded three times in one night. He’s had part of his skull removed because his brain swelled so badly. He has lost the ability to speak. He is now at a rehab facility undergoing intensive therapies.”
According to Mary Lou, her son had no directives for his loved ones if such a situation arose, and now the family is seeking to hire an attorney to obtain guardianship for an incapacitated adult. David Jones is the father of four children and three grandchildren. And after his stroke, the family is now struggling to pay medical and legal costs.
“Bills are adding up, as we had to put his belongings in storage,” Mary Lou said. “We’ve had to move him out of his home, pay some outstanding bills … I am 80 years old and only have Social Security.”
Mary Lou Harrison Jones started her crowdfunding campaign for her son’s recovery on Friday, with a listed goal of $100,000. As of Monday, 10 donors to that campaign have contributed $625.
