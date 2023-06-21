Go Lake Havasu President and CEO Terence Concannon has resigned his position with the organization, Today's News-Herald has learned. Go Lake Havasu serves as Lake Havasu City's designated marketing organization to promote tourism.
The Go Lake Havasu Board of Directors had a regular board meeting on Wednesday, followed by an executive session. The meeting came eight days after the Havasu City Council voted 5-1 to extend the city's contract with Go Lake Havasu for tourism promotion through June 30, 2029.
"It has been an absolute privilege for the last six years to share the story of Lake Havasu City with the world," Concannon told Today's News-Herald via text message. "I am excited for my new adventure, and look forward to watching Lake Havasu City grow and innovate. I have been proud to lead an amazing staff whose efforts have helped the city reach its highest tourism revenue ever for five consecutive years. I appreciate our board and our City Council and the tremendous efforts they've made to improve the community for both residents and visitors. Go Lake Havasu!"
Concannon started his tenure with Go Lake Havasu in 2017.
