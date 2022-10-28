Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives are now investigating a possible homicide, after deputies located a suspected burial site on Thursday in Golden Valley
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found the possible burial site at the location, and confirmed the presence of human remains with assistance from a law enforcement K9 trained in cadaver detection.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to excavate the property, and reportedly found human remains buried about three feet beneath the earth. The identity of the victim has not been made public by investigators, pending confirmation, but sheriff’s officials on friday asserted the the individual was the victim of a homicide.
An official cause of death will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Friday.
