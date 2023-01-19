A Fort Mohave man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his father was found dead along the side of Highway 68 in Golden Valley.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, Sunday, on a first-degree murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives believe Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill used a car to fatally assault his father, Lester Caril, 68.
The Sheriff's Department says detectives responded at 1 p.m. Sunday to reports of a body in the roadway around the 7900 block of Highway 68 of Golden Valley. Department of Public Safety troopers initially responded to the scene and began the investigation, which was turned over to Mohave County detectives.
According to the department, video footage obtained from a nearby business shows a vehicle stopping along the highway Saturday night. In the video, a single person can be seen walking away from the vehicle. The vehicle then is own striking the person and driving away.
On Saturday night, deputies responded to the area of Abrigo Drive and Egar Road in Golden Valley, where a black SUV had been involved in a roll-over crash. Caril-Hill was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving and an unrelated warrant, with deputies unaware of the homicide that had just occurred involving the SUV. The department says Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while he was being extricated from the vehicle.
During the investigation, deputies connected the SUV as the possible vehicle involved in the homicide. Detectives visited Caril-Hill on Sunday at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, where he allegedly confessed to the homicide. The Sheriff's Department says Caril-Hill told detectives his father was driving when an altercation occurred, and Lester Caril pulled off the highway and got out of the vehicle. Caril-Hill allegedly admitted to hitting his dad with the vehicle and driving away.
The investigation is ongoing.
