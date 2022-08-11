Three men were arrested this week after they allegedly forced entry into a Golden Valley home, after Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators say they falsely identified themselves as agents of the U.S. Marshall’s Office.
Golden Valley residents Mark Hutchins, 35, Jason Wortman, 46, and Humberto Perez, 60, are now in custody in reference to the offense, which was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials say one of the home’s occupants was the estranged wife of Perez, who had been removed from the victims’ home about a month prior. Perez allegedly enlisted Hutchins and Wortman under the pretense of collecting his property from the address, and told them that his wife’s new boyfriend was abusing his son.
According to investigators, the suspects arrived at the victims’ home while wearing camouflaged clothing and face masks. The trio allegedly identified themselves as agents of the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and demanded entry into the residents. The home’s occupants asked the suspects to provide credentials to prove they were in fact federal officials. When the suspects were unable to provide such identification, the home’s occupants refused to allow them inside.
At that time, the trio allegedly removed a screen door to the residence, and kicked the victims’ door open. The suspects, who were armed with a shotgun, rifle, two handguns and a baseball bat, allegedly took two of the home’s four occupants to a back room.
According to sheriff’s officials, Perez allegedly struck the remaining two victims - his wife and her mother - with the baseball bat. Investigators say Wortman and Hutchins physically restrained Perez from further injuring the victims, before the three suspects fled the scene.
Both victims were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they are expected to survive their injuries.
Investigation into the incident ultimately led deputies to a location on State Route 68, west of Kingman, where Hutchins and Wortman were taken into custody. Deputies say several guns, a baseball bat, clothing and masks allegedly matching witness descriptions were found at the time of the arrests.
Perez was later found in Las Vegas, where he was taken into custody with assistance from the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.
According to investigators, Perez had recently been served with an order of protection by one of the victims due to previous alleged domestic violence issues.
Hutchins and Wortman have been charged with felony counts including burglary and felony assault. As of Thursday, they remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
Perez has been charged with felony counts of burglary and aggravated assault. As of Thursday, Perez remained in custody at Clark County Jail, where he will await extradition to Mohave County.
