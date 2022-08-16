For anyone with New Mexico ties, late August is a special time of year. It’s when the green chiles are harvested and roasting season begins.
Hatch green chiles have developed a culinary reputation around the Southwest. The harvest timeframe is a brief period, so many people stock up during the season and freeze the spicy chiles so they can use them year-round. Creative cooks have managed to find ways to use green chiles in everything from salsa to chocolate to wine.
Luckily for those of us in Arizona, the some of those traditions are celebrated here, too.
Food City grocery stores just announced that their chile roasts are back at all 45 of their Arizona stores, through the middle of September. The company said its bakery departments will sell special green chile products, such as corn bread, sweet cakes, muffins and mantecadas.
Additionally, the company is hosting a $1,000 recipe contest to kick off the season. Shoppers who share their favorite Hatch Chile recipe Facebook or Instagram publicly, using a photo and the hashtag #FoodCityHatchChile, will be automatically entered for a chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.
Food City will randomly select three winners. The first winner will receive $1,000 in prizes, including a $750 Food City gift card. The second winner will receive $600 in prizes, including a $400 Food City gift card. The third winner will receive $400 in prizes, including a $300 Food City gift card.
