For anyone with New Mexico ties, late August is a special time of year. It’s when the green chiles are harvested and roasting season begins.

Hatch green chiles have developed a culinary reputation around the Southwest. The harvest timeframe is a brief period, so many people stock up during the season and freeze the spicy chiles so they can use them year-round. Creative cooks have managed to find ways to use green chiles in everything from salsa to chocolate to wine.

Santa Fe Hatch Chile Green Sauce

- Prep: 10 minutes

- Cook: 30 minutes

- Additional: 15 minutes

- Total: 55 minutes

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 cups

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here
Green Chile Chicken Stew

- Prep: 2 hrs 30 minutes

- Cook: 40 minutes

- Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 to 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here
New Mexico Green Chile Stew

- Prep: 30 minutes

- Cook: 8 hrs 15 minutes

- Total: 8 hrs 45 minutes

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 10 cups

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here
Melissa's Green Chile Stew

- Prep: 15 minutes

- Cook: 1 hr 15 minutes

- Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here
New Mexico Green Chile Brisket Stew

- Prep: 30 minutes

- Cook: 2 hrs 20 minutes

- Additional: 10 minutes

- Total: 3 hrs

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 20

- Read more about the recipe here
New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

- Prep: 10 minutes

- Cook: 30 minutes

- Total: 40 minutes

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 burritos

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here
Papa Dar's Green Chile and Chicken Corn Chowder

- Prep: 20 minutes

- Cook: 55 minutes

- Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

- Servings: 15

- Yield: 15 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here
Southwestern Green Chile with Pork Stew

- Prep: 10 minutes

- Cook: 50 minutes

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here
Roasted Green Chile Stew

- Cook: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here
