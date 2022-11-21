Today is the deadline to submit your home to be included in the News-Herald’s annual Christmas Tree Lane home display tour! Every year we print a map in the News-Herald and on HavasuNews.com showing the community the best Christmas lights in town. It’s one of our favorite community projects at the News-Herald, and we’re hoping this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. If you’re planning to decorate your home this year, you’ll want to make sure it gets seen by a wide audience — get on the map and your home will be included among dozens of other holiday homes.
You can be a part of this year’s official Lake Havasu City Christmas Tree Lane home display tour by registering your address so the entire community can drive by and admire your Christmas display and say “thank you” for the time and effort you spent decorating your home.
Your name, address and a map will be published in a following edition of the News- Herald, and it will be shared with our media partners, including Radio Central.
Your name, address and a map will be published in a following edition of the News- Herald, and it will be shared with our media partners, including Radio Central. You can find an online form at tinyurl.com/HavasuChristmasTreeLane, or stop by the News-Herald office to pick one up.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.