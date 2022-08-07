For more than two decades, Havasu Silent Witness has helped fight crime in the Lake Havasu City community by providing financial incentives in exchange for information that helps local law enforcement.
Founded in 2000, Havasu Silent Witness relies on help from the community to provide local law enforcement with tips about crime and other suspicious activity.
Anonymous tips are provided to the nonprofit organization through multiple avenues such as phone calls, text messages, emails or online forms submitted from their website. The tips are then dispersed to the Lake Havasu City Police Department who then follows up on the leads.
The group recently awarded two $1,000 payouts. Now it needs the public’s help to replenish its coffers.
Treasurer Debbie Torres, who joined HSW in 2021, believes that the more crime local law enforcement is able to prevent will help lower future crime rates in Havasu. Even small donations can help, she says. You can mail donations to Havasu Silent Witness 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.