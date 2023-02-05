The next installment of the Arizona Speaks series sponsored by Arizona Humanities and Friends of the Lake Havasu City Library is coming up this Friday.
The Mohave County Library in Havasu will host the presentation “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Community Rooms A/B. The presenter is Matthew Goodwin, who holds a Ph.D. in philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Goodwin recently participated in a National Endowment for the Humanities summer seminar on extending Aldo Leopold’s “Land Ethic.” He is co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and Northern Arizona.
Flagstaff, Arizona was the world’s first community designated an International Dark Sky Place for its efforts to reduce light pollution and protect the visibility of the night sky. There are now over 130 dark-sky communities, places, and parks globally. Arizona alone has 17 dark-sky places, which is more than any other country in the world. Goodwin’s presentation will explain why it’s important to protect nighttime views of the starry sky and why we should turn out the lights at night to enjoy the darkness. Because of possible seating limitations, free tickets for the presentation are available at the library but tickets will not be available on the day of the program.
— Today’s News-Herald
