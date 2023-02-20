Don’t put your jackets away just yet — there’s another possible winter storm coming this week. The National Weather Service says a strong winter system could reach our area as soon as Tuesday, with similar weather patterns as last week’s storms. There’s a slightly above average chance of rain in this area, but Southern Nevada and Eastern California stand a pretty good chance of getting soaked over the next six to 10 days.
Northwest Arizona communities can expect more in the way of wind —the National Weather Service warns to secure things that tend to blow away like trampolines, temporary buildings and basketball hoops.
Winds could reach gusts of more than 40 miles per hour, forecasters say.
There’s a chance of blowing dust and power outages in some areas, as well as hazardous boating conditions on the lake.
Significant snowfall is expected in higher elevations, but some low-lying areas could see minor accumulations. The worst of the weather looks like it will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with low temperatures and a chance of rain lingering through Friday.
Stay warm this week!
Today's News-Herald
