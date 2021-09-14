Congressman Paul Gosar has introduced legislation that would require the leadership of the House of Representatives to wear body cameras and share the footage with the public.
Gosar, a Republican who represents Arizona's District 4, which includes Lake Havasu City and Mohave County, says his proposal would create a pilot program designed to boost transparency and restore the public's trust in Congress.
He compared his proposal to similar programs requiring body cameras to be worn by police officers, and cameras to be placed in school classrooms.
"This trend to bring transparency and honesty should also apply to Congress," he said, citing defamatory comments by unidentified members of Congress about Gosar's alleged role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, accused Gosar and other Republicans in Congress of giving private tours to some of the participants of the Jan. 6 riot. In June, a House Ethics Committee declined to investigate the accusations. Gosar also pointed to comments by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the Jan. 6 event in which she claimed rioters were chasing her in an attempt to kill her.
Gosar said footage from body cameras would be able to rebut such comments. However, his legislation wouldn't affect all members of Congress -- Gosar's bill would require the cameras for congressional members who serve as the head of a House leadership office.
The best way to restore that trust is through total transparency and sharing with the American people what really happens in Washington, DC. Less secrecy from our leaders is a good place to start.
I haven't met one person that admits to voting for this clown. Perhaps we need an audit into his election to see if it was rigged? I sure think it has to be.
Who cares what you think Paul. When you stop hanging around racists, maybe then we will care. When you apologize for your roll in trying to subvert the constitution, then we might care what you think. Until then, sit down and shut up!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[thumbup][thumbup]...thegicks.... Excellent!
