The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted 4-0 in favor of approving the canvass of this year’s general election results. But for some, it was a decision made only because Arizona law prohibits county supervisors from failing to do so.
Even as Mohave County supervisors lament a decision necessary under state statute, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors nearly faced the consequences of failing to meet that requirement. On Thursday, Cochise County's election canvass was approved after a court order by an Arizona Superior Court judge.
Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould issued a public statement on Thursday, renewing complaints about the nature of this year’s election and the disenfranchisement of rural counties by perceived flaws in elections held within Maricopa County.
Several members of the board said this week that decision was made under duress, as there is no system of Arizona law that actually allows for a county board of supervisors to fail to approve an election canvass. It’s a matter of administrative procedure, and Gould says that supervisors who refuse to approve such a canvass could be charged with a felony.
“The supervisors held off on the canvass until the deadline of Nov. 28 to allow any complaints to arise to the surface and make a political statement to the Maricopa County Supervisors regarding their poor handling of their county’s election,” Gould said on Thursday.
And although Gould and other supervisors received requests from their constituents to not canvass this year’s election, it was a decision that would have borne significant consequences.
“The votes cast by Mohave County voters would not be added to statewide totals,” Gould said. “This would cause the Republican Party to lose the statewide positions we have won, and the still-contested Attorney General’s Office, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, along with two (members of the Arizona Corporation Commission.”
Failing to canvass the election results in Mohave County would have done more to disenfranchise local voters than any possible irregularities in Maricopa County’s election. According to Gould, the election of Mohave County positions would also have been declared null and void - with six Mohave County Superior Court judges risking replacement by new judges appointed by Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs.
And if Mohave County’s election canvass were not approved, then candidates in more contentious races would be unable to challenge election results until the completion of Arizona’s statewide canvass.
“A legal problem also surfaced as we moved through the canvass process,” Gould said. “We received a letter from the Secretary of State’s Office, informing the supervisors that we would be criminally charged with a class 6 felony if we didn’t vote to canvass. That threat was confirmed by the board’s attorney … the policy of ‘Vote yes or go to jail’ is clearly not what our founders had in mind when they formed our republic.”
As Democratic rise to key positions in Arizona leadership in January, other rural counties have delayed their own approval of this year’s election canvass.
Hobbs - who as of this week remained Arizona’s Secretary of State - filed a lawsuit on Monday to compel Cochise County to approve its own canvass of the election. Hobbs is required under Arizona statute to hold Arizona’s statewide certification on Dec. 5, and no later than Dec. 8.
Cochise County delayed its own canvass in protest of Maricopa County election officials this month.
On Thursday afternoon, Pima Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered Cochise County Supervisors to approve their county’s election canvass, or be subject to criminal charges.
