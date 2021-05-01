Applications are being accepted for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Mohave County that will be created by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr.
The Office of the Governor will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy, and Gov. Doug Ducey will ultimately appoint a new
judge.
The judicial application form can be downloaded online at the Office of the Governor’s website: https://azgovernor.gov/judges.
Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Mohave County for the past year.
All interviews are open to the public. The interview date hasn’t yet been announced.
