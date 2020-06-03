Breaking
Performing arts are returning to Lake Havasu City. GraceArts Live announced it is reopening next week with a production of "Hairspray, Jr."
It's the first production for GraceArts after being shut down for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The show includes 30 young actors, singers and dancers, ages 8 to 18, in a story set during the 1960s Civil Rights era. Show organizers noted the show is coincidentally relevant to civil rights protests currently in the news.
"Hairspray" tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a spunky, plus-size teen who dreams of performing on a popular televised dance show. When she finally gets her shot, she's transformed from social outcast to sudden star, and she uses that newfound fame to help racially integrate the television network.
The play is based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which itself is based on the 1980s John Waters film.
"Hairspray, Jr.," opens June 12-14 at GraceARts Live, 2146 McCulloch Blvd. Additional show dates are June 12-14, and 19-21. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call 928-505-2787, or visit the box office Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.
