The Lake Havasu Municipal Airport will get $204,884 in federal funding to fix 8,000 feet of runway. Congressman Paul Gosar announced the grant award by the Department of Transportation on Wednesday. The grant was approved last week by the Federal Aviation Administration to rehabilitate 8,000 feet of the runway to strengthen the pavement and minimize debris on the runway.
While commercial passenger service is not available at the Havasu airport, it is frequently used by private pilots for charter service and shipping needs. It is also frequently used for emergency medical flights for patients who require medical attention at regional hospitals, Gosar noted.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said the grant would also be a boon for economic development as the airport seeks additional business.
