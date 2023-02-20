Heading into its second year is the Havasu Art Trail, which features local artists throughout the valley. After a successful inaugural event last February, board members Brenda Gibbs, Terry McCray and Marcie Heacox brainstormed on how to bring more awareness to their trail.
Featuring over 60 artists spread across 27 different locations, this year’s trail is expected to see hundreds of attendees visiting the artists in-person. With live demonstrations scheduled and art available for purchase, the community of Lake Havasu City can learn more about the processes each artist makes to create their one-of-a-kind artwork.
One of the trail’s featured artists is 74-year-old Sheryl Gottesman, who practices the traditional Indonesian art form of batik. Gottesman explains the process as using wax resistant dyes on pure white 100% cotton fabric. The results produce bright colors that she often tends to work with when developing a new piece of art.
Before retiring from the aerospace industry, Gottesman spent 47 years working for contractors such as Ford Aerospace, McDonnell Douglas, Boeing and Raytheon Technologies, amongst many more. She was primarily responsible for examining the design of numerous government-based maintenance and electronic test equipment to verify they were economically supportable upon their deployment on the field, Gottesman explains.
In addition to this position, Gottesman was also made responsible for complete financial budget control as well as management of programs and projects. Upon her retirement, Gottesman rose in rank and left the industry from her role in senior leadership.
Having only practiced the art form of batik for the last 10 years, Gottesman credits a class she completed for introducing her to the traditional Indonesian craft.
“I was first exposed to batik art while working as a civilian on an Army missile test range in the Republic of the Marshall Islands,” Gottesman continued. “A beginning batik class was offered on base and I thought it would be fun to try something new. I haven’t stopped trying to improve my techniques since.”
Being a Havasu resident for seven years, Gottesman draws inspiration from the surrounding nature. Living in Arizona offers Gottesman a desert climate, which she says she has grown to appreciate. Now, she incorporates birds, plants, flowers and other animals into her artwork. Other personal favorite themes include the sea and tropical flowers, which works well with Gottesman’s preference of bold and unusual creations.
Shortly after relocating from her California residence, Gottesman found a community of like-minded artists when she joined the Havasu Art Guild. When the Havasu Art Center in downtown Havasu opened, Gottesman became a part of the center’s co-op where she found more of the similar camaraderie that the guild provided for her.
During a presentation that was held by Gibbs, Gottesman and other members of the guild were made aware of last year’s inaugural Art Trail. Gottesman says she participated in the first event and was eager to be a part of the trail during its second run.
“The Art Trail provides yet another fantastic opportunity to display and sell my artwork,” Gottesman said. “I expect a huge turnout and yet another very successful art event. The HAT team has gone over and above to make the Art Trail a premier Havasu event.”
The 2nd Annual Havasu Art Trail will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trail maps are available for free at the following locations: Havasu Art Center, Visionary LHC, Our Place Boutique and The Q Gallery. To learn more about this year’s Havasu Art Trail, visit www.havasuarttrail.com.
To contact artist Sheryl Gottesman, send an email to s_gottesman@hotmail.com.
