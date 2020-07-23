Lake Havasu City explosives experts were called to a Mohave Valley home this week to assist county deputies with a possible explosive device.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving reports that 24-year-old Cameron M. Anderson may have threatened other occupants of the residence with a rifle. Anderson allegedly said he was going to kill everyone inside, and then himself.
Three deputies met deputies in front of the residence when they arrived, and said Anderson fled from the home through the back door. Deputies did not find Anderson when they swept the area, but soon located what the department has described as a “suspicious device.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene, where they removed the item from the residence. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the object was determined to be a military-grade explosives training device.
Anderson remained wanted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday. He has been described as a 5’6”, 150-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, and Mohave County residents are advised not to approach him.
Anyone with information as to Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.
