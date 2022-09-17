At least five manufactured homes were damaged in a fire that broke out on Friday evening, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department. 

Two houses were destroyed, fire officials said. Several neighboring properties in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive near Anita Avenue were damaged by the fire that started around 9 p.m.

0
0
0
11
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.