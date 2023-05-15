Havasu Heat baseball returns May 30th

The Havasu Heat summer baseball team kicks off its 2023 season at 7 p.m. on May 30th at John M. Wade Memorial Baseball Field for their “Pack the Park” opening night.
The Heat placed second in the nation last summer with a 40-5 regular season record in their first year back in Havasu in over 10 years.
The Heat added a 17th regional championship title last year to its already crowded resume, which includes 1996 and 1998 US Open National Champion titles, and a 2007 National Baseball Congress World Champion title all while playing in Lake Havasu City.
Key returners include infielders Kaden Twyman, Chris Ortega, Mike Bathauer, outfielders Luca Dincola and Ayden Markovich, Havasu born-and-raised pitcher Ryan Blondell, pitchers Kuhron Patrick, Matt Bathauer and Scott Lewis, catcher Dylan Peterson.
With multiple veterans paving the way and lots of new talent coming in, the team looks to earn another world title this season.
The Heat bring in players and fans from all over the country and boost local businesses for the three months that they play here in Havasu. This season features over 40 home games.
Generous members of our Havasu community open up their homes to these athletes to give them a bed to sleep in while they strive for success in the sport of baseball. The team is still looking for spots for just four more players. If you’re interested, contact Rick Twyman at havasuheatbaseball@yahoo.com.
2023 Havasu Heat Home Game Schedule
May 30 vs. California Jay’s at 7 p.m.
May 31 vs. California Jay’s at 5 p.m.
May 31 vs. California Jay’s at 8 p.m.
June 2 vs. Las Vegas Farm Team at 5 p.m.
June 2 vs. Las Vegas Farm Team at 7 p.m.
June 9 vs. Utah Yaks at 5 p.m.
June 9 vs. Utah Yaks at 8 p.m.
June 10 vs. Utah Yaks at 7 p.m.
June 13 vs. San Francisco Seals at 7 p.m.
June 14 vs. San Francisco Seals at 5 p.m.
June 14 vs. San Francisco Seals at 8 p.m.
June 15 vs. San Francisco Seals at 7 p.m.
June 17 vs. Las Vegas at 5 p.m.
June 17 vs. Las Vegas at 8 p.m.
June 18 vs. Las Vegas at 5 p.m.
June 18 vs. Las Vegas at 8 p.m.
June 21 vs. Bay Area Bombers at 5 p.m.
June 21 vs. Bay Area Bombers at 8 p.m.
June 22 vs. Bay Area Bombers at 7 p.m.
June 23 vs. Arizona Jay’s at 5 p.m.
June 23 vs. Arizona Jay’s at 8 p.m.
June 24 vs. Arizona Jay’s at 7 p.m.
June 29 vs. Chicago New Lenox at 5 p.m.
June 29 vs. Chicago New Lenox at 8 p.m.
June 30 vs. Chicago New Lenox at 5 p.m.
June 30 vs. Chicago New Lenox at 8 p.m.
July 5 vs. Prescott Miners at 5 p.m.
July 5 vs. Prescott Miners at 8 p.m.
July 6 vs. Prescott Miners at 5 p.m.
July 6 vs. Prescott Miners at 8 p.m.
July 7 vs. Utah Yaks at 5 p.m.
July 8 vs. Utah Yaks at 5 p.m.
July 8 vs. Utah Yaks at 8 p.m.
July 19-22 TBD
July 28-Aug. 1 World Series in Kansas
