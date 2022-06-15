9:04 a.m.: Havasu Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Jeni Coke says phone services at the hospital and its associated physician practices are back up and running.
Earlier: Havasu Regional Medical Center and the hospital’s physician practices have been without phone service since midnight.
Jeni Coke with HRMC said the outage is due to a fiber cut in Phoenix, and there is currently no estimation for when phone service will be restored.
Coke said the hospital will announce any updates on its Facebook page, and if anyone needs to get hold of the hospital email her at jeni.coke@lpnt.net and she will do her best to respond as quickly as possible.
