The Chemehuevi Tribe is closing its casino for the second time in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel, resort, beaches and other tribal operations will remain open. The ferry will continue service between the reservation and Lake Havasu City, according to Chemehuevi Tribal Chairman Charles Wood.
The restaurant at the resort is open for take-out only.
The Tribe closed its facilities in March and reopened in June with new social distancing guidelines and sanitation measures.
"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, covid-19 has reached the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation," the Tribe said in a written statement on Friday.
Wood said employees in the tribe's gaming and surveillance departments contracted the virus. The two departments are necessary for the tribe to legally operate the casino, according to Wood.
The closure will last for at least 14 days, according to the statement. During that time, officials will once again "super clean" the facilities before the casino is reopened to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.