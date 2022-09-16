Havasu Lake, CA 92363
Sun-Thur 9am-12:30am
Fri-Sat 9am-2:30am
Ferry: Hourly
Havasu Landing Resort & Casino is located in California on the shores of Lake Havasu directly across from Lake Havasu City with an all new casino, hotel, ferry dock, and marina slips with a store. The casino has expanded the gaming floor, adding more of the favorite slots, Black Jack tables and 3-Card Poker; and live entertainment on weekends starting at 8pm. The new 44-room hotel, with an additional 4 spacious suites, has fantastic views of either the lake or the beautiful Chemehuevi Mountains. The new pool and spa will be an oasis away from the Lake, are ADA accessible and feature full bar and restaurant service. The restaurant has outdoor dining and patio bar to enjoy the beautiful desert climate.
To get there you can take the 17-minute ride on the Tecopa ferry that departs from north of the London Bridge, take your own watercraft and dock at the Landing's marina, or you can drive US 95 from I-10 or I-40.
|Casino
Sunday – Thursday: 9:00AM – 12:30AM
Friday & Saturday: 9:00AM – 2:30AM
|Table Games
Sunday – Thursday: 2:30PM – 10:30PM
Friday & Saturday: 4:30PM – 12:30AM
|TüKŭKAN Restaurant
Sunday – Thursday: 7:00AM – 9:00PM
Friday & Saturday: 7:00AM – 10:00PM
|Hivikan Lounge
Sunday – Thursday: 10:00AM – 12:00AM
Friday & Saturday: 10:00AM – 2:00AM
