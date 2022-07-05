A man on a scooter was killed late Monday night on Havasu Riviera Parkway, according to Lake Havasu City Police.
According to a police department news release, Roger Linville, 60, of Havasu, was riding a 2005 Kymco People 150 scooter on Havasu Riviera Parkway around 11:09 p.m. and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway. He drifted to the left, striking the curb and hitting the raised median.
When emergency workers arrived, they found Linville on the ground in the southbound lanes with significant injuries and difficulty breathing.
Police said Linville wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he suffered significant head injuries. He was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to conduct the investigation. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
