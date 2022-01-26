A man suspected of robbing a Desert Hills business at gunpoint in September was arrested Tuesday by Mohave County Sheriff's Deputies.
According to a news release, detectives with the sheriff's department and the Lake Havasu City Police Department arrested Matthew Brode McWhirter, 39, of Lake Havasu City after they searched his house and allegedly found a shotgun similar to the one seen on surveillance video of the robbery. They also found a bandana, clothing and shoes all consistent with items used during the robbery, the release said.
McWhirter is accused of entering the adult bookstore on London Bridge Road in Desert Hills and pointing a shotgun at an employee as he demanded money from the cash register. He allegedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The sheriff's department didn't say whether the money stolen from the business was recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.