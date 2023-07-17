Lake Havasu City police say offers arrested a man who they believed robbed a business at gunpoint on Saturday. According to a police department press release, a business in the 1600 block of North McCulloch Boulevard was robbed by a man who displayed a firearm to an employee and demanded money from an employee. The man then left the store with a "sizable amount" of cash, driving away in a white truck.
Police say officers arrested a man later that night in connection with the crime. Police say 33-year-old Jacob Blanchard was pulled over while driving a white Chevrolet truck in the area of Acoma Boulevard and South Palo Verde Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested at the scene. A search warrant served at a home in the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive turned up evidence of the robbery, police said. Blanchard is being held by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office on a $25,000 secured bond.
