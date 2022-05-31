A Lake Havasu City man was arrested in connection with a Monday night shooting near London Bridge Beach. Police said Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, was arrested after an investigation into the shooting.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 6:16 p.m. Monday at 1340 N. McCulloch Blvd. An investigation revealed multiple handgun ammunition casings in the upper parking lot, and two vehicles and one building had been struck by the shots that were fired.
According to a city news release, detectives with the police department's criminal investigations unit found that a fight had occurred between two groups of males in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach near the Lions Dog Park. The fight continued to the upper parking lot when a male suspect got out of a vehicle and fired off several rounds and drove away in the vehicle allegedly operated by Rodriguez.
The man who fired the shots has not been located, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution, obstructing a criminal investigation and providing false information to law enforcement. He was released following his initial court appearance.
Anyone with information in this incident may contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Citizens can utilize Havasu Silent Witness’ anonymous text messaging service by texting your message to “CRIMES” or 274637. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a web page based tip service at www.tipsoft.com or via the TipSubmit mobile application. Anyone using Android, Windows or Apple platforms can download the LHCPD app and submit a tip through the app as well.
