A Lake Havasu City man was arrested late Tuesday evening after an allegedly violent confrontation with police, at a shopping center on Swanson Avenue.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni, several several officers used a police SWAT vehicle to facilitate the arrest of 35-year-old Cory P. Marks, shortly before midnight at a location on the 200 block of Swanson Avenue.
Although Terrinoni says the arrest itself was not a SWAT operation, the armored vehicle was used for the safety of officers and the public. Terrinoni says Marks was believed to be armed, dangerous, and may have possessed the propensity for hostile confrontations with officers.
Marks was charged with counts including aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest, assault, DUI, second-degree escape from custody and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Further information about Marks’ arrest was not made public as of 3 p.m. Friday. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.
