A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault.
Police records show that Jose Duran-Velasco, 32, was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday. That arrest took place at a location on the 400 block of Beachcomber Boulevard, on one felony count of sexual assault.
According to a probable cause statement in Velasco’s arrest, Velasco was believed to have forced the victim to have sex with him in his vehicle with neither the victim’s permission nor consent. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of May 3, at a location near the 500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard.
Velasco was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where officers allegedly found a usable amount of methamphetamine concealed in Velasco’s wallet. Velasco was additionally charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and bringing contraband into a correctional facility.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.