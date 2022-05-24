Mohave Community College student Justin Begay has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award.
Begay, a student at MCC's Lake Havasu City campus, will receive $10,000 cash, according to the college.
“Being the 2022 Kathy Hodel Outstanding award winner is an amazing feeling, it’s a huge help for me to realize my long-term educational goals,” Begay said.
The award is named after Lake Havasu City philanthropist Kathy Hodel, who died in 2018.
Begay said he will put the funds toward his education to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He is graduating from MCC with an Associate of Arts degree in social and behavioral science. After graduation, Begay will transfer to ASU Havasu where he will work to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
At MCC he was president of the Veterans Club, president of the Psyched Out Club, treasurer of Phi Theta Kappa and Student Activities Council vice president. He participated in a number of campus and community activities, including MCC Pumpkinfest and MCC Shines, and the London Bridge Days Parade, and he helped organize several community blood drives.
“It’s hard to bottle up Justin up in one word because he is such a great human being,” said Maria Ayon, dean of student and community engagement in Lake Havasu City. “He is community, he is curious, he is taking risks, he is courage, he is committed and he is excellence.”
Begay was also named an All Arizona Academic Team member, which means he will receive a full tuition scholarship to any public university in Arizona after he graduates MCC. The scholarship covers resident tuition for 10 consecutive undergraduate semesters, or 60 credits for the fall and spring semesters.
Begay's long-term career goal is to work as a school psychologist. He was born in Kingman and was raised in Lake Havasu City and graduated from Lake Havasu High School. Begay is a U.S. Navy veteran and was honorably discharged after nine years of service. In his free time, he enjoys watching documentaries, reading historical publications, and traveling and learning about different cultures.
The Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award was established through an endowment gift to the MCC Foundation. It was provided by James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend Kathy Hodel. She died in 2018, after a long battle with bone cancer.
Childe, a retired attorney and MCC instructor, gave nearly a quarter million dollars to establish the endowment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.