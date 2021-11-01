A home on Sea Angler Drive was damaged by a fire around 1 p.m. Sunday. Lake Havasu City firefighters say the owner of a mobile home in the 1500 block of Sea Angler discovered smoke and flames coming from under the front of the building and attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.
When firefighters arrived, they didn't find any flames outside the home but when the went inside they found the fire had breached the interior of the building from beneath the floor. Four engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the fire and gained control within 24 minutes, according to a fire department news release.
No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for an additional 90 minutes conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
