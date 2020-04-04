Hollywood star Michael Biehn, a Lake Havasu City native who appeared in films like "The Terminator" and "Aliens," reprised his Kyle Reese role from the 1984 Terminator film to send fans a message about staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
He should do a Johnny Ringo bit too!
