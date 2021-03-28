 
One person was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 95 just north of Chenoweth Drive in Lake Havasu City. According to Lake Havasu City police, a 2016 Toyota Camry was headed southbound on the highway when a 2017 Kia went left of center, striking the Camry nearly head on. The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lake Havasu City Police spokesman Frank Hayden. The driver of the Kia was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment of his injuries. The driver's condition was unclear.
Police didn't say whether there were additional passengers in the vehicles, nor did they identify the victims. Hayden said more information would likely be made available in the form of a press release on Monday morning.

 

 
