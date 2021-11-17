Lake Havasu City police say five people were arrested last week after an auto burglary was reported.
Police believe the group may be responsible for a number of other recent vehicle thefts throughout Lake Havasu City.
According to police, officers were dispatched on Nov. 13 to the 600 block of Apache Drive, where they saw several people fleeing the scene when they arrived. A search was conducted of the area and officers obtained surveillance video that depicted four men involved in the auto break-in, according to a news release.
A short time later, a vehicle occupied by a women and four men who matched the descriptions of the people in the video was stopped at the nearby intersection of Star Drive and Chemehuevi Boulevard, the release said.
As a result of the investigation, two adults and three juveniles were arrested, and a stolen firearm was recovered, police said.
The juveniles, ages 15, 15, and 16, were all charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and misconduct involving weapons, and were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Bryce Free, an 18-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, was charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and misconduct involving weapons.
Carly Rupp, a 38-year-old Lake Havasu City Resident, was charged with possession of stolen property.
During their initial appearances, Free was held on a $5,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and Rupp was released on her own recognizance pending a future court date.
