Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. It will be updated throughout the day as reporters learn about additional details in the case.
Lake Havasu City Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third person in last week's shooting death of former Lake Havasu City resident Stacy Hakes. Police are looking for Brian William Robinson, a 6-foot-4 man who goes by the name "Tree" and has an amputated right arm. He has multiple tattoos on his chest, including the letters "BERDOO" across his stomach. He has short brown hair and green eyes. Police believe he's in the Tucson area.
Police announced Tuesday that officers had arrested Adeline Rea, 31, and Ramon Canas, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. It wasn't clear when the arrests were made. During their initial court appearances, Rea and Canas were held without bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Earlier: Lake Havasu City Police say officers have made arrests in last week's killing of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes.
Hakes, 37, was found dead in his car early Easter Sunday at a home in the 400 block of Sunfield Drive.
No additional details have been provided but police said they expect to release more information later today. Police said last Wednesday that officers were pursuing several leads in the case but had been tight-lipped on the details to avoid harming the ongoing investigation. They said at the time they didn't believe the shooting was a random event.
Hakes lived in the Phoenix area but he grew up in Havasu and was apparently visiting friends and family for the holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has raised $10,545 for Hakes' family. The fundraising page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/StacyHakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.