Update: An arrest has been made in the drive-by shooting that injured the son of one of the cast members of the show "Storage Wars," according to Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle.
Details of the arrest are pending, he said.
Additionally, Doyle said his department's investigation of Saturday's shooting revealed no connection to an earlier shooting in Phoenix, despite his comments earlier Tuesday morning to the Lake Havasu City Republican Men's Club.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspect in an alleged drive-by shooting this weekend.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Injo Drive early Sunday morning after receiving reports of the shooting, and soon found a 22-year-old victim lying on the ground. The victim suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.
The victim has been identified as Garret Dotson, son of Dan Dotson, who hosts A&E Network’s “Storage Wars.” As of Tuesday, city officials said Dotson remained in critical condition.
According to statements Monday by Lake Havasu City Chief of Police Dan Doyle, the shooting may have been one of retaliation. Doyle says Dotson may have been involved in a shooting in Phoenix before posting on Facebook that he would be visiting Havasu.
The suspect in Sunday’s drive-by shooting remains unidentified. He is described as a white male who was last seen leaving the area of Injo Drive in a light-colored vehicle. Police say he may have been accompanied by an unknown woman.
The incident remains under investigation by the police department’s criminal investigations unit. Anyone with information about the shooting or its alleged perpetrator is encouraged to contact Lake Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477. Reporting parties can also use the department’s anonymous text messaging tip service by texting LHCPD, with their messages, to CRIMES (274637).
More information in the case will be released as it becomes available.
Update: Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle says Saturday's drive-by shooting involving the son of a "Storage Wars" star has connections to an earlier shooting in the Phoenix area.
"There's more to the story," Doyle told the Lake Havasu City Men's Republican Club on Tuesday morning. "This guy was involved in a shooting down in Phoenix and came up here to party. So there was some retribution when these guys drove up. He was Facebooking: 'Partying in Havasu,' so they drove up here to get payback."
Earlier: The son of "Storage Wars" star Dan Dotson was shot in Lake Havasu City over the weekend, Dotson said.
According to a Sunday Twitter post by Dotson, his son Garrett required surgery after he was shot on Saturday in a reported drive-by shooting in Havasu.
Attempts by the News-Herald to get information about the shooting from Lake Havasu City police were unsuccessful on Monday. Police declined to share information, but said a press release was being prepared. No press release has been made available as of Tuesday morning.
According to Dotson, his son was flown to Las Vegas for medical treatment. He was listed in critical condition as of Sunday night, Dotson said. He posted on Twitter that his son was out of surgery and expected to survive.
Dotson credited the medical air crew for saving his son's life en route to Las Vegas.
It wasn't immediately clear why Dotson was in Havasu, and details about the shooting have not yet been released by police.
Lake Havasu City is home to Darrell Sheets, another "Storage Wars" star.
(1) comment
Obviously there was more to the story the whole time.Why would he be hanging out on Injo to begin with,everyone here knows what goes on down there.Play stupid games,win stupid prizes
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.