Update: Lake Havasu City Police say they think the reports of a possible kidnapping are a scam. Sgt. Frank Hayden said police received a call at 9:21 a.m. reporting a kidnapping. Officers investigated the call and found the children in question were safe at Nautilus Elementary School. Officers continue to investigate the situation but say they believe the call to the children's mother was from a scammer.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City Police are investigating reports of a kidnapping around the London Bridge Beach area and South McCulloch Boulevard area. A woman who claimed to be a witness was overheard by reporters telling police officers near Chase Bank on McCulloch Boulevard that she got a phone call from a person demanding a ransom.
Multiple patrol cars were seen in the area.
Keep watching for updates on this developing news story.
