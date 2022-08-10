Lake Havasu City police have released more details about the shooting that happened Tuesday night. Police identified the alleged shooter as 45-year-old New Mexico resident Christopher Begaye.
According to a police department press release, officers responded to the shooting incident at the intersection of Park Terrace Avenue and Nugget Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her upper chest area. She told officers she had been shot in a car while traveling with the suspect, who fled after she got out of the vehicle. About 15 minutes later, detectives with the police department's Special Investigations Unit found the suspect's vehicle in the 5600 block of State Route 95. They found Begaye sleeping on a nearby bench. Begaye was arrested by deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.