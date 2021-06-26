One man drowned and the condition of another man wasn’t available after two separate incidents involving backyard pools.
Lake Havasu City first responders were called Thursday evening to the 3600 block of Bluecrest Drive after receiving reports of a drowning in progress.
According to police, the victim – identified as a 39-year-old California resident – was alone in the home’s swimming pool before he was discovered by family members. When police and paramedics arrived, they found a female family member in the water, attempting to hold the victim above the surface.
First responders attempted to revive the victim at the scene, but were unsuccessful.
Around 9 pm. Friday night, another drowning was reported in the 3000 block of Crater Drive. The man was taken to the hospital, and his condition wasn’t immediately available.
