A Lake Havasu City man told police he killed another man in self defense Thursday night, according to a police department press release.
According to police, Richard Sikkenga, 56, and Thane Stanley, 28, were involved in a fight Thursday at a home in the 3400 block of Big Chief Drive. During the fight, Sikkenga pulled out a handgun and shot Stanley, according to police. Sikkenga then called 911 to report the shooting.
Multiple officers responded to the scene at 9:36 p.m., where they attempted life-saving measures, but Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
There have been no arrests in the shooting. Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the incident. The case will be submitted to the Mohave County Attorney's office when the investigation is completed.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City Police are investigating a possible shooting death on the 3400 block of Big Chief Drive. Police confirmed Friday the shooting investigation but have released no details as of Friday afternoon.
Residents on Big Chief Drive told a News-Herald reporter that law enforcement officers on Thursday night entered a home with weapons drawn. Witnesses said they saw paramedics administering CPR to a man on the ground outside the house. According to witnesses, two of the home's occupants were taken into custody.
Police said additional information would be released Friday.
