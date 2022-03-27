FORT MOHAVE -- Lake Havasu City police are investigating a shooting by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies in Fort Mohave. According to a sheriff’s department news release, deputies shot a man who allegedly had a weapon around 11 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Sterling and South Robert roads in Fort Mohave. The man had made several comments about a “suicide by cop” and had fled into the desert, according to the release. Bullhead City Police officers arrived on scene to assist, and as officers were establishing a perimeter, deputies said they heard a round believed to have been fired by the man. A short time later, the man fired at officers, who returned fire. The man was arrested and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
The shooting is being investigated by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, which is the normal process following an officer-involved shooting.
