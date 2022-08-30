The Lake Havasu City Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into an adult who may have made threats about schools.
According to an email from Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebeca Stone, the police department notified the school district about the investigation but said there is no threat to a specific school or individual. According to Stone the person of interest in the investigation had no connection to the school district.
