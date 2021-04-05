Lake Havasu City Police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting death of an alleged homicide victim this weekend on Sunfield Drive.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Sunfield Drive at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of the shooting. According to police, the victim – identified as a man in his late 30s – was found wounded inside of his parked vehicle at the location.
According to the report, officers attempted emergency first aid to save the victim’s life, but were unsuccessful. Detectives have collected evidence from the crime scene and have conducted interviews with possible witnesses in the incident, but police say the investigation remains ongoing. The Lake Havasu City Police Department has released no details about the alleged shooter, nor has an arrest been made in the case as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Information can also be given anonymously to Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.