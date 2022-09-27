A Lake Havasu City police officer received minor injuries after a vehicle collision occurred on Acoma Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
According Sgt. Gray with the LHCPD, a Havasu police cruiser was traveling southbound on Acoma Boulevard in the far right lane on Tuesday afternoon. A blue truck was also head south on Acoma Boulevard alongside the police cruiser. A white truck was headed northbound on Acoma Boulevard toward Palo Verde Boulevard, Gray says, when it veered to the left into oncoming traffic.
