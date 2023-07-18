Lake Havasu City police have released details in Monday's fatal accident on State Route 95. Police said a Chino, Calif., man was killed when he was hit by a semi-truck near the highway's intersection with South McCulloch Boulevard.
According to police, the bizarre incident started around 10 a.m. Monday when Garry Dowse, 32, stopped his Nissan pickup truck in the road and got out of the vehicle, prompting the driver of an approaching semi-truck to reduce speed and move to the right lane to avoid a collision. As the truck was slowing down, Dowse jumped onto the driver's side of the semi-truck and began hitting the driver's window in a "hostile manner," police said. Dowse then fell from the truck as it was slowing down and slipped beneath the semi-trailer. As it continued to slow down, Dowse was hit by the rear axle tires and died at the scene.
The Police Department's crash investigation team is still investigating the details of the incident, and investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 928-855-1171. Dowse's family has been notified of his death, police said.
